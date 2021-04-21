Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are set to return to AEW Dynamite on tonight’s show.

AEW has announced that Kingston and Moxley will appear during tonight’s broadcast on TNT.

Moxley and Kingston have not been seen since being attacked two weeks ago by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers. That attack came after Moxley teamed with The Bucks to face Omega and The Good Brothers, only for The Bucks to turn heel. Kingston tried to make the save for Moxley but he was also beat down.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston return

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* QT Marshall (with The Nightmare Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (with The Gunn Club)