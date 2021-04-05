AEW star and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley has picked his new challenger.

During a promo, Moxley challenged NJPW wrestler Yuji Nagata to face him for the US title. He told him to “grab his six-shooter” and meet him “outside the saloon at dawn.”

Nagata is a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and won the 2001 G1 Climax. He made his debut in 1992.

Moxley’s latest title defense was against KENTA on the February 26, 2021 episode of NJPW Strong.

Below is the full promo that NJPW Global posted on Twitter: