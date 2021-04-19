In 2008, Cryme Tyme – the duo of JTG and the late Shad Gaspard – aligned themselves with John Cena and the trio formed a new faction called Cryme Tyme Cenation. They began appearing together on live events and TV shows, and even vandalized JBL’s limo on the July 7th episode of RAW.

However, the faction was discontinued abruptly when Cena began his feud with Batista. During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, JTG said he was never given a reason why the stable was broken up.

“I have no idea,” said JTG. “I learned a lot working with John Cena, because we had to definitely step up to the plate and hit some home runs. Because working with Cena meant we were in the main event scene.

“For the first and only time in my WWE career, I was a main eventer. It was amazing. I learned so much. Cena would pull me to the side, very professionally, and tell me what I should be doing or avoiding while being in that spot. I still carry those lessons today. And now I am in the main event spot [laughs].”

When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman to elaborate on Cena’s gesture when Gaspard passed away last year, JTG thanked the WWE legend for his generosity.

“Oh, Cena made a very, very good gesture,” revealed JTG. “He made a very good donation to Shad’s wife. I haven’t had any recent contact with him, but whenever we do see each other, we always pick up where we left off. That’s how the wrestling business is, with a lot of my colleagues.”

Hausman asked JTG about the work he is doing in Hollywood and if he could be following in Cena’s acting footsteps.

“Yes, there are some opportunities coming my way. I filmed something last week. But that’s not my passion right now. I don’t mind doing it, but that’s not my focus. To be in one of the Sharknado films was really cool, though.”

You can follow JTG on Twitter @JTG1284. You can find the full audio and video from JTG’s interview below: