Veteran WWE Superstar JTG was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of his match against AJ Gray tonight at For The Culture. While Gray is the booker for For The Culture, Gray vs. JTG will not main event the show. The main event will feature pro wrestling legend 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann, and JTG talked about being on the same card with a legend like Scorpio.

“I wrestled him last month, and that was an honor,” JTG noted. “I had his action figure in my toy box. It’s still in my toy box in my mom’s house. My mom didn’t throw away my toys. And I was able to wrestle him, and I learned so much. I think that was the first time I ever let — well, he’s a veteran, so I trusted him, but I let someone completely call the match in the ring.

“We had some things planned. I didn’t know where he was going to put it. He was like, ‘Can you do this? We might do this. We might do that,’ because I’m used to working with planning out the structure of the match a certain way, but he’s old school. He was the quarterback, and I just listened and it was a great match.”

JTG was on the original For The Culture show going up against Trey Miguel. JTG discussed his match tonight against Gray and talked about Gray’s potential in the pro wrestling industry.

“It just kind of happened. I’m pretty sure they wanted a great card for this match,” JTG said. “WrestleMania weekend, you have to bring it, and AJ Gray and I, I think it was a great pairing. It just happened and is working, and we’re going to hit a home run. I see a lot of potential in AJ Gray. He throws a mean lariat. So that’s what I’m gonna have to watch out for.

“He’s a snug wrestler. I watched some of his matches, and he hits hard, but he hits in safe places. So I’m okay with that. I haven’t heard any track record of him hurting anybody. He has a great work ethic, and he has a great wrestling style. And I’m looking forward to working with him, and working with him and putting a masterpiece together so we can watch back years later and be like, ‘damn, that was a good match.'”

For The Culture takes place tonight at Midnight EST on FITE.