Veteran WWE Superstar Kane, who is also known as Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County in Tennessee, is being honored locally for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Class.

Knoxville Senator Becky Duncan Massey has introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to formally honor and celebrate Mayor Jacobs as he prepares to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as Kane.

“When he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kane will take his rightful place alongside such legends as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Dusty Rhodes; both Kane and his real-life alter ego, Mayor Jacobs, are worthy of our praise and recognition on this special occasion,” the resolution reads.

The resolution (SJR0384) was introduced into the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday of this week, and then passed on first consideration today, April 1.

“As Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs has earned the respect and admiration of his constituents through his honesty and integrity, but no matter what measure of popularity he achieves in Tennessee, he will never match the approbation and adoration that wrestling fans have heaped upon Kane,” the resolution reads.

The resolution also details some of Jacobs’ career accomplishments since debuting in 1997 as the Kane character.

Mayor Jacobs tweeted a response to the resolution and wrote, “Thank you to my friend @MasseyForSenate for this wonderful honor!”

Kane recently announced his re-election campaign, as reported at this link.

