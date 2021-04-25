WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux attended UFC 261 Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Kross posted a few video clips in which he could be heard yelling from excitement.

UFC 261 marked the return of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other celebrities and athletes attended the event and shared their experience via social media.

The main event of the card saw Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal in Round 2. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas knocked out Zhang Weili with a brutal head kick to reclaim her strawweight title.

See below for Kross’ tweets: