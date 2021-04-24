Some fans on social media noticed that Kayla Braxton was a shade darker on this week’s episode of SmackDown, accusing her of going overboard with the face bronzer.

After SmackDown went off the air, Kayla took to Twitter to explain her tan.

She wrote, “Guys. I’m half black and was in Hawaii the last 5 days, hence the tan. It’s not extra makeup. I tan super dark super quickly. You guys are silly.”

See below for the tweet: