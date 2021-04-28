AEW has acknowledged World Champion Kenny Omega winning the Impact Wrestling World Title for just the second time this week.

As noted, Omega defeated Rich Swann in the Title vs. Title main event of Sunday’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. He will have his celebration ceremony during Thursday’s Impact episode on AXS TV, but now it’s been announced that Omega will also appear on AEW Dynamite tonight.

AEW has announced that we’ll hear from Omega on tonight’s Dynamite. As seen in the graphic below, they billed him as the AAA Mega Champion, Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion. It looks like Omega will be bringing all of his gold to Daily’s Place for tonight’s show.

AEW previously congratulated Omega after the Rebellion main event with a tweet, but this is the second time they’ve referenced the title win.

On a related note, AEW also announced on Instagram that we will hear from Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley during tonight’s Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* We will hear from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

* We will hear from AAA Mega Champion, Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* #1 ranked Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage

* Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Sydal Bros in a World Tag Team Titles Eliminator

* The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parlay

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against 10 of The Dark Order