AEW announced earlier that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be on this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

The scheduled match is Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and Danny Limelight.

As previously noted, Britt Baker is also set for Monday’s Dark: Elevation.

AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch at 7pm ET on YouTube.