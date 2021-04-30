As noted earlier, WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan heaped praise on Kenny Omega in a recent interview, stating that the AEW World Champion’s greatest strength is his mind for the wrestling business.

Bryan said, “I have a lot of respect for Kenny Omega. And it’s not just the great matches he’s put on. It’s also that he looks at wrestling differently than anybody else.”

Omega has taken to Twitter to react to Bryan’s comments.

The Cleaner wrote, “He gets it. Go figure, right?”

See below for the tweet: