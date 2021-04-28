AEW World Champion and new Impact World Champion Kenny Omega will celebrate his big title win during Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Impact has announced that there will be an in-ring celebration during tomorrow’s Impact on AXS episode. Omega just captured the Impact World Title by defeating Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title match at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact has also announced that W Morrissey (Big Cass) will make his Thursday night debut on Impact.

Rebellion saw Morrissey replace Eric Young in the eight-man match that featured he and Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Rhino, Deaner) defeating James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, and Willie Mack. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling tomorrow night.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. Below is the current line-up:

* Josh Alexander defends the X Division Title against former champion Ace Austin

* Taylor Wilde makes in-ring return against Kimber Lee

* Impact executive Scott D’Amore will address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega winning the Impact World Title from Rich Swann. Omega will celebrate his title win with an in-ring ceremony

* W. Morrissey makes his Impact Thursday night debut

* More fallout from Rebellion