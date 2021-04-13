AEW has announced that Kris Statlander will face indie star Amber Nova in her in-ring return on tomorrow’s Dynamite episode.

As noted, Statlander recently returned from a knee injury and has not wrestled since the June 10, 2020 Dynamite when she and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida lost to Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. She recently returned and is now aligned with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

AEW noted in the match announcement, “#AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama the #GalaxysFavoriteAlien @callmekrisstat (accompanied by Best Friends) returns to the ring after nearly 1 year, but it’s a tough task as @AEW GM TonyKhan has matched her vs. one of the top independent stars @AmberNova73!”

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer. Cash Wheeler and Sammy Guevara will be at ringside but the other Pinnacle and Inner Circle members will be banned from ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against PAC and Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?