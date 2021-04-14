On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medal winner talked about Bill Goldberg and the reason he did not quite work out during his WWE run in the 2000s. Angle also discussed the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at Survivor Series 2016, saying the match being a squash for Goldberg was the right decision by WWE.

“Bill was a complex individual,” Angle said. “He was easy to work with, nobody had problems working with him. What they did with him in the early 2000s, they didn’t book him right. Goldberg made a lot of money for WCW by being dominant, a beast. He dominated the matches, they were 2-3 minutes tops, that raised eyebrows.

“Raising eyebrows makes money for the company and WWE booked him when he came in the early 2000s, he was doing 10 to 12 to 15 minute matches. It just wasn’t the Bill Goldberg people remembered from WCW. When he had the match with Brock Lesnar [at Survivor Series] that lasted around 15 seconds, that was the right call. That’s the Goldberg that people want to see, it does raise eyebrows.”

Angle also discussed Triple H, who reportedly buried Angle over his inability to be a heel while wrestling John Cena while he was being built as the top star in the company. Throughout Cena’s rise, both Angle and Triple H faced Cena and were both cheered by the fans during those feuds.

Although Angle was cheered in his feud as-well, many people saw WrestleMania 22 against Triple H as the night the fans officially turned on Cena. Angle said he’s not sure why Triple H badmouthed him backstage but said he’s entitled to his own opinion and believes he had nothing to do with Cena being booed by the fans.

“I didn’t hear anything backstage of Triple H burying me,” Angle said. “He’s entitled to his opinion, I can’t do anything about that. I don’t agree with him, I think John Cena, when he came up through the ranks when he started, he was booked as invincible, he hardly ever lost. [WWE] did the same thing with Roman Reigns and look what happened to him, it took a long time for the fans to get with Roman. The fans are a bit rebellious, they don’t want a guy that’s dominant or invincible. They want a guy that’s vulnerable that could win or lose at any time and John was always booked to win.

“Triple H and I were veterans, better known at the time. Cena was an up and coming talent so they were able to recognize us as more formidable opponents and the more popular wrestlers. It’s an uphill battle for John because they booked him so quickly into the main event as a baby face, that’s really hard to do. Triple H and I being the more experienced veterans, people knew us.”

