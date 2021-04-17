On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist talked about watching Brock Lesnar during his amateur wrestling days at the University of Minnesota. Angle has always been linked to Lesnar based on their respective amateur wrestling careers. The 2017 WWE Hall of Famer said he followed Brock in college and would have asked him to sign with WWE had Gerald Brisco not already been recruiting Lesnar.

“I followed Brock in college, I thought he was a dominating heavyweight,” Angle said. “I think he only had two loss’ in his last year in college and he was really talented. He was one of the most dominating heavyweights in history, he had an excellent career.

“You don’t know if you can approach wrestlers, a lot of them are turned off by wrestling. I didn’t approach Brock because I was told that Jerry Brisco was approaching him and Jerry would go around and travel to amateur wrestling events and try to recruit athletes to WWE and he’s the one who actually brought in Brock.”

When speaking about the most technical wrestlers in the history of the business, Angle named Daniel Bryan as the most gifted in the wrestling business today.

“Daniel Bryan without a doubt,” Angle replied, when asked who was the most technical wrestler. “That guy is a technical master. I love his work, I wish I would’ve wrestled him. He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time. Even though he is a little undersized, he makes up for it in work ethic. What he can do in the ring, he is just incredible.

“AJ Styles is another guy that is a great technician when he wants to be, does some highflying stuff and so does Daniel Bryan. As far as technically sound, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are the two best [in the world].”

