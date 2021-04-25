NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is set to team up with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK on next Tuesday’s show. The trio will go against Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde).

Earlier today, Kushida tweeted out that veteran wrestler Alex Shelley asked him about six months ago to look after the incoming duo of Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

“About a half year ago, my longtime friend, Alex Shelley, sent me a text message,” Kushida wrote. “He told me that a great new tag team was coming to NXT. He said they have a lot of potential. And he asked me to take good care of them.

“When MSK arrived to NXT, they made an immediate impression on me. And I understood why Alex Shelley spoke so highly of them. In my opinion, they have the potential to change tag team history. They remind me of some of the other great teams that I have worked with over the years. This Tuesday, I will have the opportunity to fulfill my promise.”

Below is the current lineup for next week’s NXT:

* Adam Cole sit-down interview

* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (If Reed wins, he gets another shot at NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde).