– Below is the full Ladder War between Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) from ROH Final Battle in 2012.

– Warrior Wrestling announced a changed to the upcoming title match between Kylie Rae and Thunder Rosa.

Warrior Wrestling announced today that the advertised Kylie Rae vs. Thunder Rosa match scheduled for Saturday, June 5th will be delayed until the third Stadium Series show on Saturday, August 21st. The delay comes due to the NWA changing its taping schedule for early June and Thunder Rosa no longer being available that day. Warrior Wrestling worked with the NWA and Thunder Rosa to reschedule the match for Saturday, August 21st. Kylie Rae will still make her return to pro wrestling on Saturday, June 5th, and defend the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship. Her opponent will be named in the coming days, and the entire card will be revealed over the course of this week and next week. If Kylie is still champion on August 21st, the match with Rosa will be for the title.

– The NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour continued today at Korakuen Hall. Below are the full results:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Tomoaki Honma defeated EVIL, Dick Togo, and Gedo

* Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare defeated Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Hirooki Goto

* KENTA defeated YOSHI-HASHI

The next show takes place tomorrow and features NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, and Taiji Ishimori.