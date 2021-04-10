Today’s WrestleMania will have the company’s largest audience since last year’s pandemic began. Each night at Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of 25,000 attending fans, after months and months of either no live crowds or very limited ones.

Earlier today, Lana showed up at the stadium and posted a video of a group of fans chanting “Lana day!” for her as she passed them.

“I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name,” Lana wrote. “I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show. #WrestleMania”

Yesterday, Lana posted another video about her road to WrestleMania as she and Naomi will team up in a Tag Team Turmoil Match on Night One for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two.

“I have lived my life in front of the camera and I have loved everything and lost everything with all of you watching it, but I’m here now,” Lana said. “At WrestleMania, anything can happen. So, I think, ‘Can it happen for me? Could I become champion?’ I know I’m not great, but I believe I’m good enough. And I’m so sick and tired of wondering if I’m worthy. I’m going to WrestleMania to find out.”