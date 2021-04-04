The last match was announced yesterday for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6. The match announced was Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. KTB.
Bloodsport 6 is part of GCW’s The Collective. The event will be on April 8 at the Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida.
The Collective has several events that span from April 8 to April 10. Some of the other events that will be taking place besides Bloodsport 6 are Alex Colon’s Planet Death, Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, For The Culture, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch,rSpring Break Presented by 44.OH.
Below is the updated line-up:
* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. KTB
* Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley
* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr
* Lio Rush vs. Yoya
* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich
* Shlak vs. Superbeast
* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs
* Bad Dude Tito vs. Savage Gentleman
* Chris Dickinson vs. Shane Mercer
* Simon Grimm vs. Alexander James
* Matt Makowski vs. Heddi Karaoui
* KTZ vs. Janai Kai
