Legendary WWE faction The Nation of Domination are set to reunite for the first time in 22 years, at an upcoming pro wrestling event in Qatar.

QPW has confirmed that Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, The Godfather, and D’Lo Brown will be “special guests” at SuperSlam 3 that takes place on Feb. 26, 2022.

The QPW has issued the following press release:

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Ron Simmons and The Godfather, along with former WWE Intercontinental Champion, D’Lo Brown, will do their first appearance together in over 22 years. This will be for QPW’s SuperSlam 3 on Doha, Qatar. The event will be on February 26, 2022, at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar with a capacity for over 20,000 people. The Nation of Domination will be the special guests for that night.

The show will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, AEW stars Sting and Jon Moxley, and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff will appear as the QPW General Manager.

Other names confirmed for the show include Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage, Sin Cara and EC3.

The press release also noted that QPW is in negotiations with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The event will air on FITE TV.