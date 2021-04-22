WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Revenue Officer & President Nick Khan, Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen, and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz are hosting a First Quarter 2021 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link.

Weitz opened the call and went over the introductions and the usual basics. Weitz turned the call over to Vince and he thanked everyone for joining. He talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and said WWE dealt with it like every other sports and entertainment brand, but they went into survival mode and once they found a way to get through it and once they felt secure, they saw the pandemic as an opportunity to re-think the way WWE does business, and open what he calls the WWE Treasure Chest. Vince said the only way to do that is to have the best management team in WWE history, and they have that now. Vince went on to praise the current management team for being innovative. He said he’s always excited about the business but he doesn’t think he’s ever been as excited as he is now. Vince turned the call over to Khan.