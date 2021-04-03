– On last night’s SmackDown, YouTube star Logan Paul accepted Sami Zayn’s invite to WrestleMania as his special guest. Zayn is scheduled to face Kevin Owens on Night Two (April 11). After last night’s show, Paul commented on Zayn’s conspiracy theories and if he still plans on coming to WrestleMania.

“Overwhelming, it’s just a lot. Conspiracy theories, in general, you always gotta think twice about what to believe,” Paul said. “I don’t know if I’m fully onboard with all the things he’s saying. I’m here to listen, but the more I’m realizing who Sami is, I have some doubts. I’ll be at WrestleMania, for sure, I don’t want to deny the invite, but I’m skeptical.”

– Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson filed a trademark for the WWE Network show, Something Else To Wrestle With, according to Heel By Nature. The two filed it on March 26, below is the full trademark description:

International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional and sports entertainment

– Peacock has added the following WWE content (h/t PWInsider). As noted, Peacock is aiming to move the WWE Network library over by late August.

* WWE Bragging Rights (2009)

* WWE Cyber Sunday (2006, 2007, and 2008)

* ECW December to Dismember (2006)

* WCW Halloween Havoc PPVs (1989-2000)

* WWE New Year’s Revolution (2005, 2006, and 2007)

* NWA/WCW Starrcade events (1983-2000)

* WWE Main Event is featured on the carousel on the front page, but only one episode is listed for March 18, 2021