Deborah Simmons, the ex-girlfriend of Mark Carrano, has made a series of allegations against the former WWE employee via Twitter.

The allegations range from Carrano stealing WWE title belts and hiding them under his bed, attempting to kill his ex’s cat, yelling at her for not answering the phone at a funeral, and badmouthing his colleagues in WWE’s Talent Relations department.

Nick Dinsmore, better known to WWE fans as Eugene, responded to one of the tweets and insinuated that Carrano might also be hiding “sexual assault allegations.”

A number of other former WWE talents have also come forward since news broke of Carrano’s firing. Wrestling Inc. was the first to report on WWE’s decision to fire Carrano.

See below for some of Deborah’s allegations and Dinsmore’s tweets:

“Hey @WWE Mark Carrano stores belts that he stole from WWE under the bed in the guest bedroom at his West Haven home. @TripleH @StephMcMahon” — Deborah Simmons (@pinkysimovitch) April 24, 2021 “It’s one thing to emotionally abuse and torment humans who can stand up and walk away, but to abuse a helpless animal, that’s a whole other level of unacceptable. But Mark Carrano tried to kill his exes cat.” “Mark Carrano once told me that everyone working in TR at WWE was a moron which is why he couldn’t take a real vacation, he said he had no one to cover for him. I stuck up for the people even though I didn’t know any of them at the time.” “One time Mark Carrano yelled at me because I didn’t answer my phone when he called. I WAS AT A FUNERAL!!!” “Mark Carrano would introduce me to everyone as his fiancé. Which would make me uncomfortable because marriage isn’t my thing.” “Mark Carrano enjoyed putting me in sticky situations so he could swoop in at the last minute to try and be my knight in shining armour. What it resulted in is many many head games that left me confused and wondering what the heck?”

Hey Pinky, where does he store his sexual assault allegations? — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) April 24, 2021