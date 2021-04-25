MLW announced Tom Lawlor will face Marshall Von Erich on this Wednesday’s edition of MLW FUSION. This will the first-time the two wrestlers meet in a singles match.

MLW’s preview noted that Lawlor won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship over the weekend. He defeated Brody King (via submission) in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Marshall had been out of action for the past month due to a knee injury, but is now cleared for competition.

As Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported, MLW’s premiere date on Vice TV is May 1, where fans can check out MLW’s library footage.

MLW FUSION begins at 7 pm ET and is currently available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.