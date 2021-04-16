Mauro Ranallo will be calling the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV main event, according to Marc Raimondi from ESPN.com.

The main event is AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann.

The Title vs. Title match will be Ranallo’s first pro wrestling commentary job since he left WWE in August 2020. Before he left, Ranallo was part of the NXT announce team.

He is currently a play-by-play announcer for Bellator and Showtime Boxing.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.