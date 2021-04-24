Former WWE Superstar Mickie James took to social media this evening with a statement on the “trash bag debacle” that happened this week.

As noted, Mickie went public on Thursday and revealed how WWE shipped her belongings to her in a black trash bag, after being released last week as a part of budget cuts. This led to apologetic statements from Triple H, John Laurinaitis and Stephanie McMahon, plus the firing of Mark Carrano from the Talent Relations department. You can click here and click here for full details on the debacle, including those statements, along with Mickie’s original photo and video.

Mickie’s statement from tonight reads like this:

I would like to address this one last time, then we can all move on. I have so many amazing things on the horizon. The last thing I desire it to have any of that tainted with ugliness and negativity. I take zero pride of joy in the fact that someone would lose their job ever. Especially someone I considered a friend. I am confident that Vince & the McMahons had no idea that this is how we were sent packing. It hurt a fragile me much more ten years ago when my belongings arrived on my doorstep, because WWE was my everything. I’ve grown as a woman and a person as much as we all have in this business. I am stronger today than I’ve ever been and smart enough to know that it wasn’t a deliberate attack on me. However, the symbolism can not be denied. I am sorry that a thoughtless and tone deaf act would cost anyone their job. But I am not sorry that I had the courage to ensure it will never happen to anyone else moving forward. So if that’s my final mark in this company moving forward I am ok with that. When I first started in this business one of the best pieces of advice I received was, “Just leave the business better than you found it kid” and that has always been my ultimate goal. I love you all so much. I am legitimately grateful for my time at WWE and throughout my whole career. I am looking forward to everything that is next. I truly hope you are too and perhaps you will join me. Sincerely and Humbly Yours, Mickie Laree James-Aldis

Stay tuned for more from Mickie. You can see her full statement below: