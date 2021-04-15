Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have reportedly signed with Ring of Honor.

Mike and Maria recently spoke with PWInsider and revealed that they have signed with ROH, and will be with the promotion full-time. An official announcement from ROH will be released soon.

Mike and Maria were released from their WWE deals back on April 15, 2020 along with the other COVID-19 budget cuts. Mike returned to ROH on the November 21 TV show, and Maria later returned on December 20. They previously left ROH in late December 2015 after failing to come to terms on a new deal.

Stay tuned for more.