Mike Tyson returned to AEW Dynamite this week as the special enforcer for Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood’s singles match.

Despite coming to the aid of the Inner Circle last week, Iron Mike played neutral throughout the contest, including stripping Jericho of a chair Y2J tried to use during the match. Harwood tried a similar move later on with Jericho’s bat, but Tyson took that away as well.

Despite both the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle being banned from ringside, both factions eventually made their way to the stage. As the two brawled, Tyson landed a right hook on Cash Wheeler on the outside.

After Jericho scored the pinfall victory, Iron Mike celebrated with the Inner Circle. Jericho then took to the mic to announce Tyson as an official “auxiliary member” of the Inner Circle.

You can see highlights from Tyson's appearance below:

