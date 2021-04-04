MLW announced today on their website that CONTRA Unit has been “fined” due to what happened during the MLW Never Say Never match between Calvin Tankman and MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu.

Daivari has also been “suspended” for two months for his involvement in the outcome of the title fight.

What happened was, Daivari threw Fatu the CONTRA flag and distracted the referee. While the ref was pushing Daivari out of the ring, Fatu hit Tankman with the flag and then did a triple jump top rope moonsault to pick up the win to retain the belt.

Below is the full press release:

“The prestige and integrity of championship bouts is paramount to the league,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “What went down in the closing moments of Tankman-Fatu was outrageous.” Many share Bauer’s sentiment with CONTRA’s conduct during and perhaps before the match, with Tankman suffering food poisoning. However, it was the closing moments of the championship bout that enraged many with Daivari’s involvement having a direct impact on the outcome of the championship fight. Now, league officials are holding CONTRA accountable. Moments ago, the league suspended Daivari for 2 months for his involvement in the outcome of the title fight. Further, the league has fined CONTRA Unit an undisclosed amount.

