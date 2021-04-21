Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:

MLW Fusion starts with a highlight video that shows the rise and fall of Bu Ku Dao and TJP’s partnership and how their “Idol vs. Protege” match for tonight came together. They will take center stage in the main event.

MLW Fusion Commentators Ray Flores and Saint Laurent welcome fans to the show. We kick things off with the first singles match of the evening!

Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina

Gino Medina begins the match with a standing switch. Rocky Romero turns it around by working on Medina’s arm. Medina rolls through and switches it into a tight wristlock. Romero counters with a nice short dropkick. Back on their feet, Medina looks for another standing switch and shifts it into a side facelock. Romero breaks free by heading towards the ropes but finds himself smashed up against a nasty shoulder tackle from Medina.

Both men go for a knuckle lockup. Romero pulls Medina down with a leg takedown and applies an armbar of sorts. Medina escapes but gets his left arm trapped once again. Romero still has a tip grip on Medina’s left arm while he perches himself up on the top rope. Romero then drives his knees right into Medina’s arm, causing Medina to struggle to get back up. Medina creates some space with a big forearm shot. Romero comes back with another forearm of his own. Both men then tangle with back and forth forearm strikes. Medina gets the upper hand with a 540 kick! Cover. Romero kicks out at two.

Medina keeps Romero down with two more forearms strikes. Romero fights back. Medina lands a well-targeted knife edge chop that sends Romero into the corner. Medina plants an enormous kick, keeping Romero at bay. Romero and Medina duke it out again with another round of back and forth forearm attacks. Romero bests Medina with a spinning heel kick to the gut. Medina recovers a left-hand lockup. Romero taunts “The Untouchable” with a poke to the eyes. Romero goes full Spiderman in the ropes. Medina charges towards him. Romero side steps, which sends Medina out of the ring. Romero fakes Medina out with a low baseball slide. Romero throws Medina back into the ring before planting a chop. Romero sets Medina up with a dropkick between the ropes by keeping Medina down with a combination of forearm and knee strikes. Romero hooks the leg on Medina, and Medina kicks out.

Medina hoists Romero up on his shoulders. Romero slithers out and decks Medina with a heavy European uppercut! Medina staggers over to the corner. Commentator Ray Flores compares Romero’s running clotheslines to a locomotive as he rolls on with multiple clothesline shots. Medina breaks Romero’s momentum with a huge kick to the side of the head and a close near-fall count! Medina follows it up with a powerful clothesline at two. Romero escapes a tilt-a-whirl attempt with a reverse enzuigiri! Romero keeps Medina down with a vicious kick to the face before missing a tornado DDT opportunity. Medina catches Romero and throws him right towards the top turnbuckle. Medina heads towards Romero in the corner and eats a giant knee. Romero then hits his tornado DDT and holds on to Medina, and sets him up for a suplex/cross armbar combination. Medina has nowhere to go. Medina taps, and the “King of Sneaky Style” captures the victory!

Winner: Rocky Romero

Backstage: Alicia Atout is standing by with Richard Holliday. He wants to show Atout a poster he created. Atout notices there’s an inappropriate image on it. She thinks maybe he should take another look at it. Holliday is rather annoyed and refuses to take her suggestion of changing the poster’s image.

Los Parks has a message for their manager, Salina de la Renta. LA Park wants everyone to know that he doesn’t think Salina should have gone against El Jefe’s orders last week. Park says thanks to him and his family’s legacy, Salina wouldn’t be popular here in the states or Mexico. Hijo de LA Park warns that her actions will have consequences, and if she disobeys El Jefe’s orders again, she’ll regret it.

Still to come:

* Alex Hammerstone’s press conference

* Alicia Atout will sit down with the founder and CEO of MLW, Court Bauer.

But up next, King Mo is in action