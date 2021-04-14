Tonight on MLW Fusion, Alex Hammerstone will finally clash with “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” Mil Muertes for the National Openweight Championship.

Hammerstone, the inaugural Openweight champion for the last two years, found himself on the receiving end of a brutal ambush from Muertes after he successfully retained against LA Park – an ally of Muertes and Salina de la Renta’s – last month. Following the vicious beatdown, Muertes stole the title and now declares himself the new champion of the unofficial Openweight division. Could Hammerstone’s two-year reign come to a drastic end?

The National Openweight Championship will not be the only title defended tonight. It looks like Richard Holliday will have to face the music and put his IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship against former Dynasty Bro, Gino Medina.

Ever since his controversial finish to retain his Heavyweight Championship, Holliday has had his nose in the air. Disheartened by his attitude and showmanship with one of the most highly praised titles in Puerto Rico, Medina has been given an opportunity – thanks to MLW officials two weeks ago – to bring prestige to the belt again. Can Medina capitalize and end the long-standing feud he’s had with Holliday while collecting his title?

Also, on tonight’s card, Los Parks will defend their World Tag Team Championships against the Dirty Blondes.

Below is the official card:

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mil Muertes

IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship:

Richard Holliday (c) vs. Gino Medina

World Tag Team Championship:

Los Parks (c) vs. Dirty Blondes

Be sure to join our live coverage of MLW Fusion at 7 PM ET!