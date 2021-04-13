As noted this past weekend, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and announced that his father had recently passed away.

Matt later took to Instagram and announced that Gilbert Hardy passed away on Tuesday, April 6. He was 87. Gilbert was laid to rest on Sunday.

Matt noted that Gilbert passed away at his home in North Carolina, with his sons by his bedside. Jeff Hardy took care of Gilbert over the past few years of his life.

There was a lot of speculation on why Jeff wasn’t used in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown last Friday, and this appears to be why. Jeff last wrestled on the March 22 RAW, a loss to The Miz.

Our condolences go out to the Hardy family. The WWE website also extended their deepest condolences to Matt, Jeff and their family over the passing.

Stay tuned for more from Matt and Jeff. You can see Matt’s Instagram tribute below: