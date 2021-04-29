It was announced during last night’s AEW Dynamite broadcast that IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend the title against NJPW star Yuji Nagata.

The bout will take place Wednesday, May 12 on Dynamite. This is the first time Nagata — a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion — steps in the ring with Moxley. Nagata has previously appeared on TNT in WCW.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported the match between Moxley and Nagata has been planned for months. While it’s unknown where things go from here, AEW and NJPW clearly have had some communication as of late.

Moxley last successfully defended his title in February against KENTA.