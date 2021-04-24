Mustafa Ali revealed a little backstory on how Daniel Bryan helped for his push early on in WWE.

Ali tweeted about it after a fan shared a clip of when then “The Heart of 205 Live” Ali interrupted then WWE Champion Bryan on the Dec. 11, 2018, edition of SmackDown.

He wrote, “Daniel Bryan goes ‘we need to invest in the future.’ They go ‘who do you have in mind.’ Bryan says ‘give me Ali.’ He may or may not have also called me a hot, young babyface.”

Since that moment in 2018, Ali’s career has taken many different turns. He recently was the leader of the former group, Retribution.

Below is the clip: