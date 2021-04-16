Nevaeh has left Impact Wrestling following her loss to Havok on tonight’s edition of “Before The Impact.”

She took to social media to thank Impact Wrestling and to comment on her recent match.

She tweeted, “Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me.”

According to F4online, Nevaeh was never under contract with Impact. She debuted with the company in April 2020.

Nevaeh was best known in Impact as Havok’s tag team partner until they broke up after a loss to Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava in March.

Below are her social media posts about her departure:

