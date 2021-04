Jim Ross will be doing a sit-down interview with The Pinnacle on next week’s Dynamite show.

The Pinnacle consists of MJF, Tully Blanchard, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Shawn Spears, and Wardlow.

Below is the updated card:

* Jim Ross to interview The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite show.