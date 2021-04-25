WWE has announced that Adam Cole will be doing a sit-down interview with former L.A. Times and Sports Illustrated columnist Arash Markazi on this Tuesday’s NXT.
This will be Cole’s first interview since losing to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.
O’Reilly made his return to NXT last week, where he defeated Cameron Grimes in the main event.
