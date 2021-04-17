Jungle Boy vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The match was made after Allin took to Twitter tonight and called on AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan to pick one of the top 5 singles contenders to receive a title shot on Dynamite. The options were Hangman Page ranked at #1, Jon Moxley at #2, Jungle Boy at #3, Cody Rhodes at #4, and Powerhouse Hobbs ranked at #5.

AEW later announced, “The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Jungle Boy responded to the announcement and wrote, “I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. @DarbyAllin, see you Wednesday. [sign of the horns emoji]”

This week’s Dynamite main event saw Allin retain over Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite show. Below is the updated card, along with the related tweets on the TNT Title match:

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

