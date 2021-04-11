Natalya and Tamina Snuka are your new #1 contender’s to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The Tag Team Turmoil match at tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night One event saw Natalya and Snuka get the win to earn the title shot. They last pinned The Riott Squad to get the victory. The other teams were Carmella and Billie Kay, Lana and Naomi, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Natalya and Snuka vs. Jax and Baszler for the titles is now official for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Below are several shots from tonight's Tag Team Turmoil match at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, along with the updated card for Night Two:

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.

Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.