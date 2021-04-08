Bronson Reed vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is now official for NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two.

Tonight’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event featured a Gauntlet Eliminator with Leon Ruff (first entrant), Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second entrant), Reed (third entrant), Cameron Grimes (fourth entrant), Dexter Lumis (fifth entrant), and LA Knight (sixth and final entrant). Reed ended up pinning Swerve to get the win and earn the title shot.

The first elimination saw Swerve pin Ruff, the second elimination had Knight pinning Lumis, the third elimination saw Reed pin Knight, and the fourth elimination saw Swerve pin Grimes with a handful of tights. Reed later pinned Swerve after a Tsunami Splash from the top. These competitors earned their spots in the Gauntlet Eliminator by competing in a 11-Man Battle Royal on last week’s show.

Gargano and Reed faced off after the Gauntlet Eliminator as the title match was confirmed for tomorrow night.

Stay tuned for more on Takeover Night Two. Below is the updated card for tomorrow night’s show from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, along with a few shots from tonight’s Gauntlet Eliminator:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly