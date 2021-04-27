A new tag team match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

After weeks of issues between the two teams, tonight’s show will feature Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Alexander Wolfe will be at ringside for the match. He has been trying to recruit his former SAnitY tag team partner into Imperium as the group looks to expand on both NXT brands.

On a related note, Triple H took to Twitter and hyped tonight’s Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory singles match. Reed will earn another shot at NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano if he can get the win tonight.

“A COLOSSAL opportunity at the #NXTNATitle awaits @bronsonreedwwe if he can defeat a very focused and very talented member of #TheWay in @austintheory1… A HUGE opportunity at stake tonight on #WWENXT! @USA_Network,” Triple H wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the related posts and Reed’s response to Triple H:

* Adam Cole gives exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated’s Arash Markazi

* Dakota Kai faces Mercedes Martinez as Martinez prepares for NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Reed will earn another shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano if he wins

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a non-title match

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

