New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez has been officially announced for tomorrow’s NXT Tuesday premiere on the USA Network.

Gonzalez will be making her first appearance since winning the NXT Women’s Title over Io Shirai at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One last week. WWE is teasing that we might find what Raquel’s first move as champion is.

This is the first official segment announced for Tuesday’s NXT show, but WWE previously revealed that a new character will debut – Franky Monet, and her dog. It’s believed that Franky is the new name for former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie.

On a related note, the USA Network currently has a 5 minute overrun scheduled for tomorrow night.

Stay tuned for more on Tuesday’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the latest promo for Franky’s reveal, plus a new promo for NXT going to Tuesdays: