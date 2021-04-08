MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event saw Lee and Carter win a Triple Threat over The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.
The finish saw MSK hit a double team on Gibson, allowing Lee to get the pin. NXT General Manager William Regal presented them with the titles after the match.
This is the first title reign for MSK. The titles were vacated back on March 23 after Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury. He and Oney Lorcan won the titles back on August 26, 2020 after defeating Breezango.
Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
