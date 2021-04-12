Sheamus is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two show saw Sheamus capture the title from Riddle.

This is Sheamus’ third reign with the title. Riddle won the title back at Elimination Chamber on February 21, by winning a Triple Threat over John Morrison and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who went into the Triple Threat with the title.

