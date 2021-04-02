This week’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” go-home edition of WWE NXT featured a great Prime Target preview video for the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, which has received rave reviews on social media.

The video was produced by Jeremy Borash, according to F4Wonline.com. Borash works behind-the-scenes at NXT and is the Senior Director of WWE Content & Development.

Borash noted on Twitter that a full length extended version of the Cole vs. O’Reilly Prime Target video will be released next Tuesday via the WWE Network and Peacock.

He wrote after NXT, “Prime Target is now online. Don’t miss the full length extended version coming this Tuesday to @peacockTV!”

WWE released a 5 minute version of the video on YouTube this week, but below is a 6 minute version that the USA Network posted to their YouTube channel, along with the tweet from Borash: