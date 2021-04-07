On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with rock guitar legend Nita Strauss. Stauss was announced to perform the national anthem tonight at NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver, and she talked about how the opportunity came about.

“It’s been such a whirlwind, all this time with WWE, and I think this time definitely is no exception,” Strauss said. “Everything was kind of last minute, and they offered me this opportunity to come and kick off WrestleMania week. It’s been so long since I got to play in front of anybody much less than at an amazing event like this. So I was just so excited to get the call.”

Hausman noted that performing the national anthem at a WrestleMania type event is a big deal. He asked Strauss if there is any added pressure on her playing the anthem.

“The song, in it of itself, takes some reverence to do it. I have done it a lot, so it gives me all that confidence,” Strauss noted. “I do it for the Rams. I’ve done it for lots of sports events and stuff before, but there’s definitely always a little bit of added pressure. You don’t want to miss a note in that song. If I do better than the DX band, I think I’ll be okay. They always rocked. I’m just trying to get one step above that.”

Strauss later talked about her working relationship with Triple H. She also described how Triple H could fit into a rock band.

“He has been such an incredible force of nature to have in our corner,” Strauss admitted. “My boyfriend, Josh, will get a text from time to time from him when I do something. He’ll say, ‘Hey, I saw Nita on the cover of this magazine,’ or something like that. What an honor for us as fans just to even have his number much less get the text from him saying, ‘Hey, I want to tweet this. Can you send me this picture of Nita on the cover of Guitar World? I want to tweet it.’ It’s been an absolute privilege working with him.

“I can’t wait to do it again this week. In my head, I imagine that he, at some point, is just going to bust out and get on stage with me or one of the musical artists and just rip into an amazing solo or something, but I have not seen it happen yet. I sort of imagine him as a drummer because of his big hands. It would be tough, the guitar looks small on him.”

You can follow Nita on Twitter @HurricaneNita. You can find the full audio and video from Nita’s interview below: