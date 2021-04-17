The NJPW New Japan Cup USA tournament continued on last night’s episode of Strong.

Brody King defeated Lio Rush via pinfall to advance to the finals. Tom Lawlor beat Hikuleo via pinfall to also move forward in the tournament. This year’s winner will receive the new NJPW Never Strong Openweight Championship.

Last year’s victor, KENTA, won an opportunity to face the IWGP US Champion, eventually losing to Jon Moxley earlier this year.

