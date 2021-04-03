NJPW Sakura Genesis takes place early tomorrow at 4 am ET / 1 am PT at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Streaming on NJPW World, the show’s main event will be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay.

Ospreay was the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup, defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of tomorrow’s event! Below is the final card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH

DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi vs. Jado, Tango Loa, and Tama Tonga

YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, Yurijo Takahashi, KENTA, and EVIL

Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and a mystery partner

Satoshi Kojima and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale and Jay White