Aaron Henare (fka Toa Henare) is now a member of The United Empire after he was revealed to be Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan’s mystery partner at NJPW Sakura Genesis.

The 28 year-old New Zealand wrestler has been with NJPW since 2016.

Led by Will Ospreay, the group has held steady with three active members for months, but decided tonight was the right time to bring in another wrestler. The trio ended up defeating Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and SANADA with Henare finishing off SANADA with a death valley driver.

