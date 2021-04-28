NJPW Wrestling Satsuma No Kuni (Night One) took place earlier today in Kagoshima, Japan. In the main event, SHO and YOH retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Below are the full results from the event:

* Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura defeated Tiger Mask and Gabriel Kidd

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI (via DQ)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo

* Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare defeated Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Toru Yano defeated EVIL with Dick Togo (Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match for the provisional KOPW 2021)

* SHO and YOH (c) defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

Night two goes down tomorrow at 2 am ET, streaming on NJPW World. Here is the lineup:

* Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare

* Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Tiger Mask, SHO, and YOH vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SANADA and BUSHI vs. Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura