During tonight’s NWA Powerrr episode, NWA TV Champion Da Pope retained his title against Fred Rosser.

Below are the full results:

* Thomas Lattimer and Chris Adonis defeated Mike Parrow and Odinson

* Slice Boogie and Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane and Crimson

* Da Pope (c) defeated Fred Rosser (NWA TV Title Match)

NWA Powerrr is available to stream on FITE for $4.99/month.