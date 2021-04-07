During tonight’s NWA Powerrr episode, NWA TV Champion Da Pope retained his title against Fred Rosser.
Below are the full results:
* Thomas Lattimer and Chris Adonis defeated Mike Parrow and Odinson
* Slice Boogie and Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane and Crimson
* Da Pope (c) defeated Fred Rosser (NWA TV Title Match)
NWA Powerrr is available to stream on FITE for $4.99/month.
HUGE WIN for @SliceBoogie and Matthew Mims on #NWAPowerrr LIVE on @FiteTV!!
WATCH IT NOW only on #FITE: https://t.co/Q2SKFfYMHI pic.twitter.com/ttLhClq32A
— NWA (@nwa) April 6, 2021
Tonight’s #NWAPowerrr will have some big tag matches, and they don’t get much BIGGER THAN this!! 😮
WATCH IT NOW only on @FiteTV: https://t.co/8H9joeCmEH pic.twitter.com/PcXRY2E15D
— NWA (@nwa) April 6, 2021
It’s time for tonight’s MAIN EVENT on #NWAPowerrr!!
TV Title: @DaBlackPope vs. @realfredrosser… who ya got??
WATCH IT NOW only on #FITE: https://t.co/Q2SKFfYMHI pic.twitter.com/LPt4ejcmuM
— NWA (@nwa) April 6, 2021